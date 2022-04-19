Storm brings high winds, snow, knocks out power

Heavy, wet snow began falling on Glens Falls in the early hours of Tuesday morning, part of an April storm that began with high winds on Monday night and was forecast to bring several inches of snow to the region. Some areas may get nearly a foot of snow.

High winds ahead of the weather front knocked out power to thousands of residents in the region on Monday evening. Many were still without power as of 6 a.m. Tuesday.

An outage in the Diamond Point area affected 1,464 customers, according to the National Grid website. A significant number of residents were affected in Lake Luzerne, Lake George, the town of Chester and parts of northern Saratoga County. There were dozens of smaller, isolated outages scattered throughout the area.

Multiple fire departments and police agencies dealt with trees and power lines that were brought down on Monday night, sometimes blocking roads. There were reports of transformer fires and some traffic lights being knocked out.

Heavy rains on Monday night generally turned to snow in most of the region after midnight. Snow fell rapidly at times early in the morning, and in Glens Falls and Queensbury, roads were slushy.

There were many more reports of trees and wires in roadways after the snow began, as well as additional power outages, including parts of Johnsburg, Stony Creek and Schroon Lake. As sunrise approached, the number of National Grid customers without power from Saratoga Springs to Westport was closing in on 10,000. National Grid was listing estimated power restoration times as late at 3:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service revised its forecast early Tuesday morning to increase expected snow totals for the storm. The weather service forecast 3-4 inches for Glens Falls, 6-8 inches for Warrensburg and 12-18 inches for the central Adirondacks.

The weather service later issued a special weather statement warning of heavy snow in a band from Fulton County through Johnsburg and North Creek.

Much of the area was under a winter storm warning or a winter weather advisory until noon Tuesday. The snow may turn back to rain before precipitation ends in lower elevations. And the snow may not last — temperatures in Glens Falls are expected to rise into the 40s on Tuesday.

Follow Sports Editor Greg Brownell on Twitter: @glensfallsse.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0