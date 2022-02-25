Storm brings accumulation, but not many problems, to Glens Falls area

DPW crews were out early Friday in Glens Falls, removing snow from sidewalks and plowing streets.

The city likes the streets around City Hall to be consistently cleared, a public works crew member said.

“We wait till later in the day to completely remove the snow from playground areas around the city,” the worker said.

According to Tom Girard, superintendent of public works for Glens Falls, the department had about 13 plow trucks out.

“We have eight large plows out, four 1-ton trucks and one front-end lower plow truck. As far as storms go, this one is easy, the snow is pretty light,” Girard said.

The city had about 6 inches of snow as of 11 a.m. Friday, Girard said.

As for preparation, the Glens Falls DPW does not use brine, but they do use a salt launcher and typically prep the roads all day before the expected storm.

“Before a storm, we typically send out one truck to monitor the roads, and if we get anywhere between an inch to an inch-and-a-half of snow, we send more trucks out,” Girard said, adding that crews began to monitor the roads at 11 p.m. Thursday.

Girard said there were no traffic accidents in the city as of 11 a.m.

“You are my first call of the day. No calls is good news as far as accidents go. There have been no complaints about the roads, either,” Girard said. “We’ve been lucky, we’ve only had one plow truck accident the entire year so far.”

The streets of downtown Glens Falls were fairly vacant in the late morning, with the majority of vehicles being plow trucks.

Throughout Washington County, there were around a dozen reported vehicle accidents as of noon Friday. All the accidents were minor, due to slippery road conditions, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

For Warren County, that number was a little less, around seven reported accidents, all minor.

As of early afternoon in both counties, there were no reported power outages by National Grid.

“We have extra crews out just in case,” Patrick Stella, spokesperson for National Grid said. “Our biggest issue is ice and wind. With a storm like this, we’re OK.”

As long as temperatures do not drop below freezing later, there won’t be any major issues, Stella said.

New York State Electric and Gas Corp. did not report any outages either by Friday evening.

According to meteorologist Wendy Delaney of Weather Routing Inc. of Glens Falls, the storm moved south from areas in Warren and Washington counties by 5 p.m. Areas including Schenectady and northern Saratoga County could experience high winds of up to 35 mph and possible ice accumulation on Saturday.

Snow accumulation amounted to 4-6 inches on average in Warren and Washington counties.

By 11 a.m. Friday, Lake George had about 4 inches, according to Delaney.

Corinth saw around 8 inches total, according to Weather Routing.

Glens Falls got 6 to 7 inches by the time the storm moved on around 5:30 p.m.

The storm forced many cancellations, including the city of Glens Falls’ Fire and Ice Winter Celebration at Crandall Park. Crews from the Department of Public Works were unable to clear the ice at Crandall Park for the final scheduled event due to the heavy snowfall.

Albany International Airport remained open on Friday with its snow team working 12-hour shifts since Thursday evening. Total snow accumulation at the airport as of 2:30 p.m. on Friday was 6 inches.

While 30 departing flights were canceled due to the weather on Friday, airport officials said most airlines would return to normal Saturday.

Sam’s Diner on Dix Avenue in Glens Falls closed for good, but not because of the weather. The Brock family, who operated the restaurant for over 20 years, is moving on.

The restaurant will be sorely missed, especially during storms, as the diner was at times the only place open at 5 a.m. to serve DPW crews after they plowed the roads all night.

“They would let Peter (Brock, the late owner) know the night before that they were plowing and that they would be in by 5 or 6 in the morning. Peter would make sure the diner was open and ready,” said Lisa Brock.

