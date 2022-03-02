Stories to be told 'Under the Porchlights'

HUDSON FALLS — Hudson River Music Hall Productions will present a new original program, “Under the Porchlights … Storytelling at The Strand,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St.

The Caravan Players, the HRMHP’s house theater group, has created three separate presentations inspired by two popular NPR radio programs, “Selected Shorts” and “The Moth Radio Hour.”

Each program will feature five different local performers. Each performer will take theatergoers on a separate journey, transporting them either through the magic of fiction or through the retelling of a personal life event in his or her own way, according to a news release.

Storytellers include: Jenna Barker, Jillian Casey, Alan Dunham, Kim Fitzpatrick, Neal Herr, Phil Jessen, Jennifer Madison, Mick O’Dalaigh, Mark Rabin, Pamela Roberge, Rene’ Roberge, Lisa Holstein-Wells, Emily Whipple and Liz Winge.

“Under the Porchlights … Storytelling at The Strand” is conceived by Caravan Players’ director, Rene' Roberge. Technical help is provided by Dave Wilcox and Dave Larrow; Strand volunteers Diane SantaCroce, Francine Chase, Lynn and Ed Mahan, Alicia Nassivera, MaryAnn Center, and MaryEllen Barlow; as well as Executive Assistant Kathy Carota, Production Assistant Jaquelin Mignot, Business Manager Nick Buttino, and HRMHP Executive Director Jonathan Newell.

The one-time admission charge of $15 (cash or check only) at the door before each program allows entrance to attend one, two or all three programs. No reservations are necessary. CDC health guidelines will be observed.

Tickets are available at the Strand box office; cash or check only. For more information, visit www.mystrandtheatre.org. To make reservations, call 518-832-3484.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0