Stories of Honor: Ken Winchell of Hudson Falls

Editor's note: Stories of Honor is an exclusive series spotlighting 10 military heroes from our region who were nominated by our readers to honor their bravery, service and dedication. To nominate a solider visit http://poststar.secondstreetapp.com/StoriesofHonor2019.
When asked about his present military status, Hudson Falls resident Ken Winchell calls himself “just a veteran.” However, when one realizes he’s dedicated his entire adult life to serving our country, first as a sergeant and crewmaster in the U.S. Marine Corps and currently as the director of Veterans Services in Washington County, somehow “just a veteran” doesn’t seem to suffice.
Winchell entered boot camp in August 2004, just after graduating from high school.
“I was old enough to be impacted by September 11th. It was a wake-up call, not only for me, but also for our country. I wanted to do my part,” he said.
Winchell joined the Marine Corps because he heard it was the toughest branch of the military.
“I think I had something to prove to myself. My grades were never great in school so I thought the military would be my best option, and I wanted to go all in,” he said.
Winchell was quickly deployed to Iraq after training. He served two tours, from August 2005 to February 2006, and again in August 2006 to February 2007. Winchell said he was first tasked with base security, and second as an airframe mechanic for the C-130 aircraft.
“Much of our job during the Iraq tours was maintaining and establishing positive control. Iraq was holding their first democratic elections, and it was during that time they were going to hang Saddam (Hussein). Our job was to make sure extremists didn’t come in and take back control,” Winchell said.
Winchell described his Iraq tours as a “high stress” environment where they were “rocketed and mortared on a daily basis.”
“I was the youngest Marine on the base on my first tour. It was a shock for me,” he said. “But going to Afghanistan on my third tour, that was an entirely different animal.”
Winchell decided to re-enlist and served two additional tours in Afghanistan, from February 2008 to March 2008, and again August 2011 to February 2012.
“Our mission was to re-establish control and stabilize the area by pushing extremists out. I was part of the Aviation Combat Element, or ACE. We offered air support wherever we were needed,” Winchell said.
During his second tour of Afghanistan, Winchell was promoted to crewmaster, which meant he would fly continuously with the C-130. Duties depended on the day, he said, including transporting cargo, aerial deliveries of supplies, close air support for troops on the ground, mid-air refueling for other aircrafts, and identifying targets and employing weapons against those targets. His crew also transported prisoners of war at times.
“I had between 1,500 to 2,000 flight hours my second tour, with many combat hours in the mix.”
It was about this time Winchell began to plan his retirement from active duty.
“My daughter Brielle was born in 2011, and it was getting harder and harder to be away. My wife Danita had been doing it a lot on her own and it felt unfair to keep missing all of (Brielle’s) firsts,” he said.
Winchell served one more tour, for a Special Purposes Crisis Unit from 2012 to 2013, where he spent a few weeks to a few months at a given location reinforcing U.S. embassies.
“I went to Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, the Horn of Africa; I went everywhere,” he said. “This was during the rise of Isis, and we would be on standby for any perceived threat. I was ready to be done but I did get to see some amazing things,” he said.
“Sometimes it feels like it was yesterday, and sometimes it feels like it was all some dream,” Winchell said.
Winchell retired from active duty in September 2013, though he is still very much involved with the military in his role as director of Veterans Services for Washington County.
“I thought I was going to be a police officer. That was always the plan when I got out. But when this job fell in my lap I had to make a choice, and I knew I had to do whatever I could to help other veterans,” he said.
“My job is to basically be an advocate for veterans and help them find the resources available to them, anything from education programs, to home loans, to VA benefits. It’s one of those things you can’t understand unless you’ve been through it. I understand, and I want to do my part to help and honor their service in any way I can,” he said.
