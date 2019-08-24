Stories of Honor: Dale Connell of Granville

For Air Force veteran Dale Connell, his 20-year military career was the vehicle that allowed him to see the world, serve his country and live out his Christian faith.
Originally from Pine Bush, Connell is presently a short-term resident at Slate Valley Center in Granville. Connell enlisted in the Air Force on June 7, 1968.
“I joined the Air Force because I was interested in auditioning for the Air Force band, which is known to be an excellent band. I play a wide range of instruments, though piano is my main instrument. The competition was very tight, and I didn’t make the band, but I don’t regret my choice to enlist either. I’m glad I stayed with Air Force,” he said.
Connell went to basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. He then went to advanced training for inventory management.
“Basically, we’re trained to research, locate and catalogue parts to support aircraft maintenance from a base supply aspect. There are military supply depots throughout the U.S. I would make sure the base had the proper supply levels for parts, and hunt down any parts that were needed from those depots,” he said.
Connell also served as a material support specialist for civil engineering, with duties that included taking care of the electrical, sanitary, roads and grounds and mechanical supply needs for the base where he was stationed.
“Basically, we kept the base up and running,” he said.
In 1970, Connell was deployed to Ubon Royal Thai Air Base in Thailand as part of a Red Horse Squadron, “which means we could be activated at a moment’s notice,” he said.
There, his duties included repairs and maintenance of the base facilities, in addition to stocking and upkeep of engine parts and manuals for every aircraft on the base.
“We had to be incredibly organized and efficient. If I didn’t do my job well, others were unable to do theirs,” he said.
While stationed in Thailand, Connell began to grow deeper in his faith through the Air Force Chapel.
“I played organ for the chapel services, and had the pleasure of meeting a Dutch missionary couple there. Through a chapel program I was able to go to the Chiang Mai region and do missions work in the leprosy colonies. I realized I had a gift and a calling. After that, I began sharing my faith more freely with others,” he said.
Also while stationed in Thailand, Connell began a correspondence with a young woman from Friendship, N.Y.
“We wrote letters and sent pictures back and forth. I asked her to marry me even before I met her in person, and she said yes,” he said.
Connell returned to the U.S. in December 1970, and the couple was married at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome on July 24, 1971.
Connell remained in Rome for the next several years, working on the base, helping plan and play music for two new Baptist churches in the area. The couple also had three children during that time.
“It was a busy time, but we were happy. I had a very supportive wife,” he said.
From there, Connell and his family moved to Niagara Falls for two years, where he worked as a recruiter for the Air Force until 1977.
“I really enjoyed that work. I was able to learn about sales, and I liked speaking in the schools,” he said.
He went back to school for base engine management, after which he was deployed to Incirlik Air Base in Turkey, from January to December 1979.
“As a base engine manager, I was responsible for engine turnaround for any aircraft, overseeing the upgrading of engines, rebuilding engines, shipping and locating parts and maintaining supplies. It was a huge job, because there were several different aircrafts, many of which needed upgrading. You’d have to know the engines and their parts inside and out,” he said.
Connell said a highlight of his time in Turkey was when he was able to preach at a chapel on base.
“I was already ordained and one of the chaplains fell ill so I stepped in for two Sundays. Each Sunday, I did an altar call to invite new people into the faith. On the first Sunday, six people responded. On the second Sunday, there were 12. We held a baptism in the base swimming pool. It meant a lot to me to be a part of that,” he said.
Connell finished out his military career working at Plattsburgh Air Force Base until 1988. He was assigned to the 380th Area Bomb Wing Alert Facility, where he worked as the resource manager, making sure the facility ran efficiently. He received several rank promotion and medals for his service, including two good conduct medals.
“I had the pleasure of meeting every high ranking official, many senators and congress members that came through our facility,” he said.
Though Connell and his wife divorced after 30 years of marriage, he is presently engaged to be married next year. He is the proud grandfather of 15 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
“I am proud of my time in the Air Force and thankful for all it allowed me. I am even more grateful for how I was able to use and grow my faith during those years,” he said.
