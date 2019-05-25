{{featured_button_text}}

State Police checked 23 businesses in northern Saratoga County on Friday to see if they would sell alcohol to an underage person, and all passed the test.

Troopers worked with an underage volunteer to visit stores in the northern part of the county to see if they would sell alcoholic beverages. None of the clerks sold, and no arrests were made.

Police did not identify the stores that were visited.

