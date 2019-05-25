State Police checked 23 businesses in northern Saratoga County on Friday to see if they would sell alcohol to an underage person, and all passed the test.
Troopers worked with an underage volunteer to visit stores in the northern part of the county to see if they would sell alcoholic beverages. None of the clerks sold, and no arrests were made.
Police did not identify the stores that were visited.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.