Queensbury Planning Board approves construction of commercial storage building for Sanitary Sewer Service on 144 Luzerne Road.

The steel building will be 4,500 square feet, with overhead doors to properly store vehicles and equipment for the sewer services business. The building will be aligned with the existing building on the property, according to Project Engineer Tom Hutchins of Hutchins Engineering.

“They’ve outgrown their current building,” Hutchins said.

Forty years ago, Sanitary Sewer Service Owner George Drellos couldn’t have imagined that he’d need 14-foot overhead doors to store his company vehicles.

“When we built the first building, our trucks were smaller. Now, the trucks are about 5,000 gallons,” Drellos said. “That’s one of my main concerns. I don’t want to leave these trucks outside in the winter.”

During the public comment period, David Kelly of 22 Maine Ave. remarked how unfinished development can be an issue off Luzerne Road.

“I have no problems with this development as long as there is some type of agreement that the building will be completed, and we don’t have frames of buildings standing for years,” Kelly said.

Drellos said he would likely begin the project in the spring and estimated construction to last 1-2 months. He’s expected to order the materials and hire a contractor this fall.

“I did a winter project before and I never want to do it again,” Drellos said.