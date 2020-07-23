'Stop the Gestapo' rally to be held Saturday in Glens Falls
A "Stop the Gestapo" rally is expected to take place in the city on Saturday. The rally is in response to reports of federal law enforcement officers wearing nondescript uniforms arresting protesters using unmarked vehicles. 

"I want to stop it," said Agnes Kearon, a Hudson Falls resident organizing the rally.

Kearon said she just started planning the rally over the last "few days" and is unsure how many will attend. She has notified the city of her plans. 

Demonstrators will assemble at the Glens Falls post office on Hudson Avenue at 9 a.m. before marching to the local office of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on Warren Street at 10 a.m. 

The rally is expected to be over by 11 a.m. 

