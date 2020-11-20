'Stop the bureaucracy': Supervisors implore state reps for emergency broadband service for students

FORT EDWARD — Dresden students are considering leaving the Whitehall Central School District and switching to an Essex County school, the town supervisor told Assemblyman Dan Stec during the Washington County Board of Supervisors annual meeting Friday.

Dresden Supervisor Paul Ferguson has been asking for assistance in getting broadband internet service to Dresden for months. The need increased in August when a storm flooded the high school, causing it to remain closed until March.

Dresden implored Stec in the virtual meeting Friday to find a way to bring an emergency cellular tower to Dresden so the students can learn remotely while the high school is closed. Dresden has little if any cellular or internet service.

“We pay 54% of the school taxes in Whitehall and now my taxpayers are getting together and we’re looking to leave the Whitehall school district and go on to Essex County,” Ferguson said. “We need emergency services here for our children that need education.”

Stec said he had no updates since the last time Ferguson asked about broadband.

“We’re going to keep pushing to make sure that we bring broadband to everywhere we possibly can,” said Stec, R-Queensbury, who just won a seat in the state Senate, replacing Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury.