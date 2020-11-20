'Stop the bureaucracy': Supervisors implore state reps for emergency broadband service for students

FORT EDWARD — Dresden students are considering leaving the Whitehall Central School District and switching to an Essex County school, the town supervisor told Assemblyman Dan Stec during the Washington County Board of Supervisors annual meeting Friday.
Dresden Supervisor Paul Ferguson has been asking for assistance in getting broadband internet service to Dresden for months. The need increased in August when a storm flooded the high school, causing it to remain closed until March.
Dresden implored Stec in the virtual meeting Friday to find a way to bring an emergency cellular tower to Dresden so the students can learn remotely while the high school is closed. Dresden has little if any cellular or internet service.
“We pay 54% of the school taxes in Whitehall and now my taxpayers are getting together and we’re looking to leave the Whitehall school district and go on to Essex County,” Ferguson said. “We need emergency services here for our children that need education.”
Stec said he had no updates since the last time Ferguson asked about broadband.
“We’re going to keep pushing to make sure that we bring broadband to everywhere we possibly can,” said Stec, R-Queensbury, who just won a seat in the state Senate, replacing Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury.
This time other supervisors backed up Ferguson on his call to action.
“This is an emergency. Stop saying you’re going to look into it. Drive to Verizon, knock on their doors and insist. This is an emergency, damn it,” said Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff.
Haff took aim at both Stec and Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, who was also watching the virtual meeting.
“My God. Stop the bureaucracy,” Haff continued. “These citizens, they’re in desperate need of this. Their children are not being educated. Go and do something. Stop talking about it. Go to their offices and demand they put an emergency cell on wheels or something.”
Hampton Supervisor David O’Brien said Dresden has the most critical need, but the whole county is suffering from lack of broadband internet service. He suggested there must be a temporary fix to the problem.
“Good Lord, if this keeps up,” O’Brien said, “we’re going to have kids dropping out of school.”
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
