Frontier Communications customers in Stony Creek cannot receive or make phone calls from this area, including calls to 911, because of a telephone outage.

Stony Creek Fire and EMS will man their station at 42 Harrisburg Road in Stony Creek.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police will increase the frequency of patrols in Stony Creek during the outage.

According to Frontier Communications, the outage may last into Monday Nov. 4.

Check back for updates.

