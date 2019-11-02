Frontier Communications customers in Stony Creek cannot receive or make phone calls from this area, including calls to 911, because of a telephone outage.
Stony Creek Fire and EMS will man their station at 42 Harrisburg Road in Stony Creek.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police will increase the frequency of patrols in Stony Creek during the outage.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
According to Frontier Communications, the outage may last into Monday Nov. 4.
Check back for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.