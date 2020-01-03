Stony Creek supervisor is new Warren County chairman

"He's done an excellent job as budget officer the past seven years," Geraghty said.

Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan, a Democrat, voted for Driscoll. She wasn't voting for the Democratic Party, but for Driscoll, because he outlined his plans for 2020 to his colleagues before the vote, while Thomas did not, she said.

Thomas listed priorities for the new year that include the following:

* Improving the county-owned adult home in Warrensburg, Countryside Adult Home, to increase its census, and building a new garage for the county Department of Public Works in Johnsburg to replace one in need of major work.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

* Solving the EMS manpower crisis in some rural towns. Geraghty was appointed to head a committee to find a solution.

* Addressing the need for better high-speed Internet and cellphone service in rural areas.

* Pushing the state for better support of BOCES vocational programs.

* Continuing to push for changes to the newly enacted criminal justice laws that will put more criminals on the street and drive up costs for prosecutors and police agencies.

"We know there are major problems with this law," he said.