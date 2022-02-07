Stony Creek man among two fatalities in multi-vehicle Northway crash

MALTA — A man from Stony Creek, in Warren County, was one of two people killed Sunday in a multi-vehicle crash on the Northway in Malta.

State police on Monday released details of the early Sunday morning accident.

Police responded about 3:49 a.m. Sunday to the crash site.

Fred Baxtrome, 59, of Fort Edward, was traveling in the center southbound lane of the highway in a 2016 Honda SUV when his vehicle was struck by Jesica B. Dorronsoro, 28, of Halfmoon, driving a 2018 Buick SUV, police said.

The investigation revealed Dorronsoro lost control of her vehicle after the collision and crossed the median, landing in the northbound center lane of the Northway.

While Dorronsoro's vehicle was disabled, a fellow motorist, David H. Johnson, 54, of Stony Creek, stopped to assist her. According to police, Dorronsoro and Johnson were standing behind her SUV when they were struck by a box truck.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the truck, Jennifer Aidoo, 34, of New Britain, Connecticut, was not injured. Two occupants of Baxtrome's vehicle were transported to Saratoga Hospital for evaluation, according to the report.

Police stated the crash is still under investigation.

