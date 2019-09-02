STONY CREEK -- A home on Warrensburg Road was damaged by fire Sunday night, but no injuries were reported.
The fire broke out around 5:40 p.m. at 412 Warrensburg Road, records show. Residents were able to evacuate, and the fire was extinguished in about a half-hour.
The extent of the damage was unclear early Monday.
More details will be posted when they become available. Stony Creek, Thurman and Warrensburg firefighters responded.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters and Warren County government. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com
