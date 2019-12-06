For lack of $20, a local man lost his health insurance and died in April.
Now, his father is on a campaign to change the country’s health care system so that people like his son never again die because they’re too poor to get help.
Scott Desnoyers of Stillwater recently confronted Democratic NY-21 candidate Tedra Cobb to urge her to support "Medicare for All," which he sees as the solution.
Cobb was taking questions at a campaign event. When he asked her if she would support Medicare for All, she turned away and asked for other questions. He told her he would take that as a no, and she quickly said, “I’ll work with you.”
But Desnoyers was right, Cobb does not support Medicare for All.
She wants to allow people to buy in to Medicare if they want, while allowing others to keep their private insurance if they prefer.
“Many people do like their health care and want to keep it,” she said. “It allows people to make a choice.”
That would leave Medicaid as it is now, as a safety net for the poor, with many private companies offering managed Medicaid plans. Desnoyers’ son Daniel had one of those plans, which are a source of profit for insurance companies. For example, Cenete said last year that it expected to generate more than $11 billion in revenue by entering the managed care system in New York state. Cenete bought Fidelis Care, which focuses on managed care plans.
Desnoyers wants that system to be eliminated.
“I am not stopping. I will continue to fight for a human system that will not sell our children's lives for a lousy $20 profit for a corporation that made a 24% growth in 2018 with a net revenue of $6.1 billion,” he said.
Desnoyers was forced to become an expert on the American health care system when his son died. He learned that his son, who was eligible for Medicaid, had coverage through a private company that manages Medicaid plans. He had to pay $20 a month.
But he missed one month’s payment. The company dropped him. And then he went to a pharmacy to pick up the refill for his antidepressant.
Without insurance, it cost too much. But it’s not safe to suddenly stop an antidepressant. He quit cold turkey, which led to suicidal thoughts. Three weeks after his prescription was denied, he killed himself.
His father could have taken on the company that dropped his son, but he wants systemic change.
“I can’t just go after one. If Danny had MVP or CDPHP it would have been the same exact result,” he said. “It’s the entire system I’m fighting.”
He is now trying to persuade the public, and particularly Cobb and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, to support Medicare for All.
Both Cobb and Stefanik expressed sympathy for his loss.
Through a spokeswoman, Stefanik said she “was grieved to hear of the tragic death of Scott Desnoyers’ son.”
But she would not speak to a Post-Star reporter about her plans to correct the problem. Instead, her campaign sent a list of suicide-prevention bills Stefanik had supported. They are mainly for veterans.
“Those struggling with mental health issues should never have to worry about being unable to receive life-saving medications, which is why Congresswoman Stefanik has been a proponent of lowering health care costs for individuals without increasing their tax burden, as Medicare for All would do, since her first term in Congress,” said her spokeswoman, Madison Anderson.
Of course, a $20 fee is not unaffordable. The problem in the Desnoyers case is that his health insurance dropped him as soon as he missed one payment.
Desnoyers said he thinks the problem is that those companies are trying to make a profit.
Stefanik’s campaign did not respond to questions along those lines, but instead pivoted to accuse Cobb of changing positions.
In last year’s campaign, Cobb repeatedly said she was open to Medicare for All as “an option” but would prefer a “hybrid system” that allowed people to opt-in to Medicare or keep private insurance. Now she has come out flatly in favor of what is called the public option, in which people can buy into Medicare or keep private insurance.
Stefanik’s campaign accused Cobb of flip-flopping on the issue.
Cobb noted that she has never supported Medicare for All.
“That isn’t true. And I think it’s important to say that, to point out when Stefanik says something that isn’t true,” she said. “I have spent my career trying to expand access to health care. She has spent her career in Washington trying to take it away.”
Cobb said she simply wants more people to have access to affordable health care, in whatever system will provide that.
“What happened to Mr. Desnoyers' son is a tragedy and no one should be forced to mourn for a family member due to lack of health care access,” she said.
