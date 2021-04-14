Still space in Queensbury COVID vaccine clinic today

There are still appointments available for today's vaccine clinic at the Warren County Health Services Building in Queensbury.

As of 10 a.m., there were 85 appointments left.

The clinic will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and will administer the Moderna vaccine. The Moderna vaccine requires a second shot in four weeks.

It is open to any New York State resident, age 18 and up.

To sign up, use this link.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0