 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Still space in Queensbury COVID vaccine clinic today
0 comments

Still space in Queensbury COVID vaccine clinic today

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Warren County

There are still appointments available for today's vaccine clinic at the Warren County Health Services Building in Queensbury..

 Jackson Gerker,

There are still appointments available for today's vaccine clinic at the Warren County Health Services Building in Queensbury.

As of 10 a.m., there were 85 appointments left.

The clinic will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and will administer the Moderna vaccine. The Moderna vaccine requires a second shot in four weeks.

It is open to any New York State resident, age 18 and up.

To sign up, use this link.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

French soldiers train alongside robot dog in combat exercise

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Warren County dedicates tree to COVID-19 victims

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News