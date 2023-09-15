Stewart’s Shops is under contact with 333 Glen St. Associates to purchase the residential-zoned, half-acre parking lot at 4 Sherman Ave. in Glens Falls, officials have said. The lot sits behind the company’s convenience store at 360 Glen St.

The project will not move forward without a zoning change on the property. The parcel is zoned for multi-family residential structures, according to an online zoning map.

During the Common Council meeting Tuesday Sept. 12, attorney Matt Fuller asked for the zoning change that would allow the convenience store to add gas pumps where the parking lot currently is. According to Chuck Marshall, the project manager for Stewart’s Shops, the pumps on Glen Street would be removed.

Fuller said they are looking to have the property rezoned before they address the city’s planning board at the October meeting.

“The zoning is just our first stop. Then we have to go through site plan review with the planning board if the Common Council found it in their good graces to make that change for us,” Fuller said.

When Councilman Bob Landry asked if the business would remain open while construction was ongoing behind the building, Marshall said yes.

“Even though the 4 Sherman Ave. lot is large enough for the gas reconfiguration, we don’t think we have enough to do a new store. There will be some modifications to the existing store, a window would have to be installed along the western side to make the gas visible from inside,” Marshall said. Curb cuts into and out of the property will also change.

Councilman At-Large Jim Clark made the motion to send the plans to the planning board for an advisory opinion before the Common Council makes a final vote.