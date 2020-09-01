Stewart's Shops milk wins top prize

ITHACA — Cornell University’s Milk Quality Improvement Program has awarded Stewart’s Dairy top honors in New York’s annual fluid milk competition, conducted on behalf of the state Department of Agriculture and Markets.

The Cornell program serves as the state’s official judging group. Stewart’s, which also won for best-tasting chocolate milk, topped a field of 21 dairies from across the state; results were announced Aug. 25.

Stewart’s is based in Saratoga Springs.

“Congratulations to our dairy processors and our dairy farmers behind these fantastic products,” Richard Ball, commissioner for the Department of Agriculture and Markets, said in a news release. “We know New York produces some of the best milk there is, and I am honored to join Cornell in sharing these stories of success with all New Yorkers.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the awards were presented online rather than on the traditional Dairy Day at the New York State Fair.