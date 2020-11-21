Stewart's Shops acquiring gasoline retailer, convenience store chain

SCHENECTADY — Red-Kap, a gasoline distributor and retailer, will be acquired by Saratoga Springs-based Stewart's Shops by the end of the year. Red-Kap said Friday morning that the deal includes its eight convenience stores, three car washes, a "75+ dealer network," and its wholesale fuel distribution business.

Terms of the deal weren't revealed.

Schenectady-based Red-Kap, founded 87 years ago, said Stewart's would maintain the branding of the Sunoco, Citgo and Mobil stations Red-Kap supplied, and will convert several of Red-Kap's convenience stores into Stewart's Shops.

Stewart's spokeswoman Erica Komoroske said Stewart's hadn't yet identified which Red-Kap stores would be converted.

Red-Kap has convenience stores in Loudonville, Troy, Claverack, East Greenbush, Saratoga Springs, Schodack, Baldwinsville and Guilderland.

“From our humble beginnings in one gas station, Red-Kap has grown to be a multi-site convenience store and car wash operator as well as one of the largest gasoline suppliers in upstate New York," said company spokesman Jonathan Kaplan. "Being acquired by Stewart’s is our final success.