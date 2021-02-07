Stewart's seeking to build new store, add gas pumps at Broad Street location in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Stewart’s Shops is seeking to tear down its convenience store at the intersection of Broad Street and Hudson Avenue in order to build a larger store that would include a set of gas pumps.

The company has submitted plans to the city’s Planning Board that would see a vacant 1,450-square-foot rental building located behind the 118 Broad St. location be torn down to make way for a new 3,250-square-foot store.

The current 2,200-square-foot store would remain open through construction but would eventually be torn down as well.

Plans call for a 20-by-46-foot gas canopy to be installed along with two pumps, enough to accommodate four vehicles to fuel up simultaneously, according to Chris Potter, an engineer with Stewart’s.

The company had gas pumps at the location years ago, but they have since been removed.

Potter said the plans call for increasing the number of parking spaces at the location from eight to 15, as well as two curb cuts each on Hudson Avenue and Broad Street in order to allow for greater access to the store.

Fuel trucks would enter through the adjacent Hudson Headwaters Health Network lot, which sits just behind the current building.