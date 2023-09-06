From a press release: Aug. 31 was “Dairy Day” at the New York State Fair, and once again Stewart’s Shops rose to the top for their milk, flavored milk, and ice cream being named the best in New York State, by Cornell University Department of Food Science.

To celebrate these awards, Stewart’s Shops will once again be giving their customers double punches on their Milk Club Cards Sept. 4-10. For every half gallon of Stewart’s milk, juice, or Refresher purchased, customers will receive two punches on their Milk Club Card, or four punches for every gallon. After ten punches, customers receive either a free half gallon or half off the price of a gallon of Stewart’s milk, juice, and Refreshers.

“We are thrilled and honored to be receiving these awards,” said Chad Kiesow Stewart’s Shops Senior Vice President. “They are a testament to the dedication and passion from not only our skilled dairy and ice cream teams, but also our local dairy farmers who we want to acknowledge and thank for their contributions to earning these awards.”

Stewart’s works with 20 local dairy farms to source their raw milk. They pick up the milk daily, process and bottle it themselves at their manufacturing plant in Greenfield, NY to ensure the highest standards of quality.