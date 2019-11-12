MOREAU — Stewart’s Shops has become the third business to announce plans for Route 9 since the town approved a sewer project for the area.
The company has a contract for the vacant gas station at the corner of Route 9 and Spier Falls Road, near the Exit 17N interchange.
Stewart’s hasn’t sent in a formal building application yet, but town officials said they’ve had informal conversations.
The area is zoned for a Stewart’s, including a gas station, and no problems are expected with the application. Stewart’s plans to build the store next year.
Sewer construction is also expected to begin next year, and be complete in 2021. The addition of a sewer system was part of the decision to locate there, said Stewart’s spokeswoman Erica Komoroske.
“It didn’t make the decision for us, but it certainly helped,” she said.
Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said Stewart’s is predicting success on Route 9.
“These businesses are very much out in front of development,” he said. “They put shops where they know growth is coming.”
He also hoped that residents who wanted a grocery store would find Stewart’s an acceptable option.“Several years ago Price Chopper had looked at some property there. We keep getting grocery store requests,” he said. “While this isn’t a full-blown grocery store, if they’re in need of some staples, they could stop here on their way home from work.”
Stewart’s will spend more than $50 million next year on 26 new shops, many of which will be existing stores that are rebuilt, Komoroske said.
