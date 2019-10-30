{{featured_button_text}}
Old Time Warner Cable building gone

Seen here is property on Ridge Street that was once home to a Time Warner Cable office. That building has be torn down and Stewart's Shops is proposing to build a bigger store across the street from its existing store. The project will be reviewed by the Glens Falls Planning Board on Tuesday. 

 MICHAEL GOOT mgoot@poststar.com

GLENS FALLS — Representatives from Stewart’s Shops want the Planning Board to vote up or down Tuesday on the company's proposal to build a bigger store on Ridge Street, as it has declined to consider alternative configurations of the site.

Stewart’s is seeking to build a 3,850-square-foot store and three-pump gasoline canopy, which will have six fueling stations, at the site of the old Time Warner Cable building at 250 Ridge St. and two adjacent parcels. The building recently has been demolished.

The meeting will take place at 4:45 p.m. in Common Council Chambers. 

The board in September tabled the application, because it wanted the company to consider relocating the building on the property, moving it closer to the street to reduce the amount of pavement and improve access for pedestrians. Board members were concerned the store's design felt out of place — too suburban — in an urban area.

Chuck Marshall, real estate broker for Stewart’s, said in an Oct. 14 letter to the Planning Board the company is not pursuing alternative designs, because efforts to change the site plan would place the driveway on the 250 Ridge St. property. That would violate a resolution adopted by the Common Council that allowed rezoning of the two adjacent parcels from residential to commercial. That resolution stipulated an existing driveway from Ridge Street would be abandoned.

Marshall went over modifications already made to the site plan, including relocation of the building and canopy to the southeast corner of the property, a decrease in the number of gasoline pumps from four to three, addition of a sidewalk around the perimeter, replacement of the stone façade with gray brick veneer and relocation of the bike path connection and bike rack. Green space on the site has been increased from 33% to 38%, and asphalt reduced from 45% to 39%.

In response to concerns about the impact on pedestrian traffic, a consultant said four accidents occurred at the intersection of Ridge and Graves streets and Raymond Avenue, and 18 at the intersection of Ridge and Sanford streets, from April 1, 2016 through March 31, 2019. But no bicycle or pedestrian accidents occurred in either intersection during that time.

The Stewart's team says the project would not adversely effect vehicle traffic at the intersections, but there could be more backups on Ridge Street during the morning and evening peak hours.

Marshall said he believes the company has satisfied all the city’s requirements.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments