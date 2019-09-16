QUEENSBURY — The Stewart’s Shops and adjoining Glens Falls National Bank branch on Corinth Road will be demolished and replaced with a bigger store onsite.
The new 5,100-square-foot store will be bigger than the old one by about 500 square feet, the size of a roomy two-car garage.
The site will be reconfigured and the number of fuel pumps increased from 6 to 12 to reduce the backups that occur at the site and improve traffic flow, according to Chris Potter, project coordinator for Stewart’s.
“That would hopefully alleviate any wait time and confusion that happens on the lot,” he said at Tuesday’s meeting of the Queensbury Planning Board.
A diesel pump would also be added and there would be 10 more parking spaces along the canopy for trucks and tractor-trailers that frequent the store, Potter added.
The existing driveways would stay the same.
The bank portion of the site will remain the same at about 1,300 square feet, according to Potter.
The existing store, which was built in 2001, would have more seating for guests. Potter said the way the site was laid out and the requirement for drive-through lanes for the bank made it difficult to expand it.
You have free articles remaining.
“It really wasn’t laid out to have a bank. It was originally a liquor store,” he said.
The design would be similar to the store recently built at the corner of Route 149 and Route 9L, according to Potter.
A public hearing for the project will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Potter said if final approval is obtained, construction would begin in April and should take about 18 weeks, which is about a month longer than the normal operation.
“Hopefully, it will be completed in August,” he said.
The store would stay open during construction of the new store.
This Stewart’s store is across the street from a Fastrac Cafe.
Stewart’s Shops has been renovating its stores throughout the area. Last June, it opened a new 3,700-square-foot store on Warren Street in Glens Falls, which replaced a much smaller store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.