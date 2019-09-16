{{featured_button_text}}
Bigger Stewart's planned

The Stewart's Shop and adjoining bank on Corinth Road in Queensbury will be demolished and replaced with a bigger building with six additional fueling stations. 

 Michael Goot file photo, mgoot@poststar.com

QUEENSBURY — The Stewart’s Shops and adjoining Glens Falls National Bank branch on Corinth Road will be demolished and replaced with a bigger store onsite.

The new 5,100-square-foot store will be bigger than the old one by about 500 square feet, the size of a roomy two-car garage.

The site will be reconfigured and the number of fuel pumps increased from 6 to 12 to reduce the backups that occur at the site and improve traffic flow, according to Chris Potter, project coordinator for Stewart’s.

“That would hopefully alleviate any wait time and confusion that happens on the lot,” he said at Tuesday’s meeting of the Queensbury Planning Board.

A diesel pump would also be added and there would be 10 more parking spaces along the canopy for trucks and tractor-trailers that frequent the store, Potter added.

The existing driveways would stay the same.

The bank portion of the site will remain the same at about 1,300 square feet, according to Potter.

The existing store, which was built in 2001, would have more seating for guests. Potter said the way the site was laid out and the requirement for drive-through lanes for the bank made it difficult to expand it.

“It really wasn’t laid out to have a bank. It was originally a liquor store,” he said.

The design would be similar to the store recently built at the corner of Route 149 and Route 9L, according to Potter.

A public hearing for the project will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Potter said if final approval is obtained, construction would begin in April and should take about 18 weeks, which is about a month longer than the normal operation.

“Hopefully, it will be completed in August,” he said.

The store would stay open during construction of the new store.

This Stewart’s store is across the street from a Fastrac Cafe.

Stewart’s Shops has been renovating its stores throughout the area. Last June, it opened a new 3,700-square-foot store on Warren Street in Glens Falls, which replaced a much smaller store.

