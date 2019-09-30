GLENS FALLS — A proposal for a new Stewart’s Shop at the site of the old Time Warner Cable building will not be back before the Planning Board on Tuesday seeking seeking, contrary to earlier reports.
The company continues to refine the plans.
The project is still listed on the agenda for the meeting posted on the city’s website, but the company will not be presenting anything.
The plan calls for a roughly 3,850-square-foot store and four-pump gasoline canopy, which will have eight fueling stations, at 250 Ridge St., and two adjacent parcels.
The board had tabled the project at last month’s meeting because board members wanted the representatives for the project to come back with some revised designs. They suggested relocating the building on the site so it would be closer to Ridge Street and away from the houses on Graves Street to create more of an urban design. Neighbors who spoke out at the meeting requested that the site be more pedestrian friendly and have improved landscaping.
The meeting will take place at 4:45 p.m. in Common Council Chambers.
"They suggested relocating the building on the site so it would be closer to Ridge Street and away from the houses on Graves Street to create more of an urban design."
Funny, I seem to look at pumps at other Stewart built up locations, and I drive by this location 4-8 times most days. Maybe this meeting is another opportunity for the mouthpieces to snow the board, or for the board to pretend they represent people, instead of monied interests. I'd like to see a codicil where Stewarts has to destroy the new plant if their pedestrian or pump usage figures are a bunch of lies, which to my humble, and non conflicted observations, they are. Funny where pay people enough, and up is down, and black is proven by survey to be white.
[thumbdown]As usal Stewarts is a bad neighbor
