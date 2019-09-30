{{featured_button_text}}
The former Time Warner Cable building at 250 Ridge St. in Glens Falls is seen. Stewart's Shops wants to construct a new store with gas pumps at this site. Neighbors have expressed concern about traffic, and the Planning Board on Tuesday delayed its approval pending more study about pedestrian traffic around the site. 

 Post-Star file photo

GLENS FALLS — A proposal for a new Stewart’s Shop at the site of the old Time Warner Cable building will not be back before the Planning Board on Tuesday seeking seeking, contrary to earlier reports. 

The company continues to refine the plans.

The project is still listed on the agenda for the meeting posted on the city’s website, but the company will not be presenting anything.

The plan calls for a roughly 3,850-square-foot store and four-pump gasoline canopy, which will have eight fueling stations, at 250 Ridge St., and two adjacent parcels.

The board had tabled the project at last month’s meeting because board members wanted the representatives for the project to come back with some revised designs. They suggested relocating the building on the site so it would be closer to Ridge Street and away from the houses on Graves Street to create more of an urban design. Neighbors who spoke out at the meeting requested that the site be more pedestrian friendly and have improved landscaping.

The meeting will take place at 4:45 p.m. in Common Council Chambers.

