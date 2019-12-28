Stewart’s Holiday Match raises over $1.79M for children’s charities

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Stewart’s Shops’ 2019 Holiday Match program raised over $1.79 million for local children’s organizations. Compared to last year, the total raised each day increased by an average of 5% in all 336 shops.

From Thanksgiving Day through Christmas Day, Stewart’s customers donated more than $895,000 in cash to the program. Stewart’s Shops matches each donation.

The company claims that the charity program has no administrative costs and that 100% of its funds benefit local, nonprofit children’s organizations. Stewart’s website lists 1,830 children’s organizations that received funding last year.

Organizations can apply for Holiday Match funds at stewartsshops.com through Jan. 31. All groups applying must be locally based, benefit children under 18, and be qualified, charitable 501(c)3 organization. All the funds will be allocated in March.

