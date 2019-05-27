GLENS FALLS — Stewart’s Shops on May 20 officially purchased the former Time Warner Cable building at 250 Ridge St. for $425,000, as residents continue to express concerns about the company’s plans to rezone the two adjacent parcels for a new store.
Stewart’s is seeking to rezone an accountant’s office at 258 Ridge St. and the parking lot at 260 Ridge from residential to commercial. The plan is to combine the lots into a 1 1/2-acre site and build a new store with gasoline pumps.
Residents came out to the May 14 Common Council meeting to express concern about the project increasing traffic in the area, especially on Graves Street. In response, Mayor Dan Hall scheduled a public workshop for this past Wednesday.
Matt Fuller, attorney for Stewart’s said the company has not closed on the other two parcels. The plan is to create a store with two separate canopies for about five gas pumps total, which is down from six in an earlier version of the plan.
The two additional parcels gives the company flexibility to lay out the store, so it is closer to the Warren County Bikeway and further away from the residents on Graves.
There would be an entrance on Graves and an entrance on Ridge, according to Fuller. The store also plans to do landscaping along the property lines including retaining a northerly buffer on Ridge Street. Fuller said Stewart’s is also looking to obtain a license from the county to put improvements on the bike trail.
A traffic study conducted by Creighton Manning states that the new store would result in a net increase of traffic of 35 cars during the morning peak hours and 26 in the afternoon.
Tony DeSantis of 264 Ridge St. said he did not like that the new facility would be so close to his house.
“I’ll be able to throw a baseball through the front window. You think you wouldn’t want to put a gas pump that close. I don’t want to have my kids sucking down gas for 20 years,” he said.
Other speakers expressed concern about the congestion.
Sharon Morphis, of 156 Sanford St., said it is a walking school district and there has been a lot more traffic congestion in the area during the last three to four years. The intersection between Ridge and Sanford is particularly problematic.
She said that the area should stay residential.
“If you open another site for commercial, you kind of lose our ‘Hometown USA’ neighborhood,” she said.
Stuart Hessney, of 6 Cameron Ave., said there are 17 gas stations within a 5-mile radius.
“Why do we have to have another gas station?” he asked.
He suggested that the company tear down the building and build some nice houses.
Fuller pointed out that it would not be permitted, but permitted uses include restaurants and shopping centers. Selling gasoline is a permitted use on that site.
Chris Reed Jr., who lives on Raymond Street, said it is more like “Raymond Drag” and said there is an issue with speeding in the neighborhood.
He wished that the building would be used for a music academy.
Fourth Ward Councilman Scott Endieveri said this seems like a police enforcement issue.
Fuller pointed out that a lot of the concerns expressed are site plan issues.
“The Planning Board does not have the authority to deny an allowed use,” he said.
The matter is still pending before the Common Council. It is not listed on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.
