Stewart’s back before board Tuesday
GLENS FALLS — A proposal for a new Stewart’s Shop at the site of the old Time Warner Cable building will be back before the Planning Board on Tuesday seeking approval.
The plan calls for a roughly 3,850-square-foot store and four-pump gasoline canopy, which will have eight fueling stations, at 250 Ridge St., and two adjacent parcels.
The board had tabled the project at last month’s meeting because board members wanted the representatives for the project to come back with some revised designs. They suggested relocating the building on the site so it would be closer to Ridge Street and away from the houses on Graves Street to create more of an urban design. Neighbors who spoke out at the meeting requested that the site be more pedestrian friendly and have improved landscaping.
The meeting will take place at 4:45 p.m. in Common Council Chambers.
