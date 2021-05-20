'Stepping into the future': Ultrasound tech arrives to the doctor's pocket at Hudson Headwaters

Hudson Headwaters Health Network doctors have a new, fast tool that lets them see their patients’ hearts and lungs as clearly as if they were using a CT scan.

Instead of sending patients out for a scan, doctors are using a portable ultrasound wand that fits in a pocket. The wand connects to a smart phone or tablet, so the doctor and patient can see the images in real time.

They’re already comparing it to a stethoscope.

“You get used to your stethoscope, it just becomes part of you. And a lot of us have our stethoscopes for decades. This became that very quickly. The Vscan Air is so small, it can fit in your pocket,” said Dr. James Hicks, who works in the urgent care on Broad Street in Glens Falls.

In virtual appointments, he’s realized the loss of not being able to have that additional way of examining a patient.

Not having it was “really disconcerting,” he said. “Having this extremely portable device that powers on quickly, links with your device quickly, it was something I really missed.”