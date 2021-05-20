'Stepping into the future': Ultrasound tech arrives to the doctor's pocket at Hudson Headwaters

Hudson Headwaters Health Network doctors have a new, fast tool that lets them see their patients’ hearts and lungs as clearly as if they were using a CT scan.
Instead of sending patients out for a scan, doctors are using a portable ultrasound wand that fits in a pocket. The wand connects to a smart phone or tablet, so the doctor and patient can see the images in real time.
They’re already comparing it to a stethoscope.
“You get used to your stethoscope, it just becomes part of you. And a lot of us have our stethoscopes for decades. This became that very quickly. The Vscan Air is so small, it can fit in your pocket,” said Dr. James Hicks, who works in the urgent care on Broad Street in Glens Falls.
In virtual appointments, he’s realized the loss of not being able to have that additional way of examining a patient.
Not having it was “really disconcerting,” he said. “Having this extremely portable device that powers on quickly, links with your device quickly, it was something I really missed.”
Instead, patients had to be sent for scans. Sometimes patients wouldn’t show up, perhaps deciding their symptoms weren’t serious enough for the time and expense of a scan. The fear is that the patient might get much worse before seeking help.
In office visits, Hicks said the portable ultrasound has helped him explain diagnoses to patients, because he can show them what he sees.
“The image resolution on whatever device I use is excellent. Sometimes I’ll use a larger device, which allows the patient to engage a little bit more. Sometimes it’s just my phone, but either way, the patient can be involved with the examination, the diagnosis and the treatment plan,” he said.
The image is so clear that he can see lung damage from COVID.
Two studies have found that the images are about as clear as those made by X-ray and CT scans in terms of examining lungs for COVID damage.
The device can also scan the patient’s heart.
It speeds up examinations, said Dr. Kyle Leonard, Hudson Headwaters family medicine clinician in Queensbury.
“The first time I fired up the Vscan Air, it did feel a little bit like stepping into the future,” he said.
The device, he said, allows him to spend more time with his patients.
GE Healthcare made the first portable ultrasound wand in 2010 and during the pandemic released its newest model, the Vscan Air.
At a press conference in March, doctors described how they were using the new device.
“Time is one of the most valuable resources in this pandemic-challenged world, where so many patients need care. Now, I can carry Vscan Air in my coat pocket, take it out, and start to scan. With this powerful tool in my pocket I can perform a complete examination on my patients and make decisions quickly right at the bedside,” said Dr. Yale Tung-Chen, chief of the Division of Ultrasound in Internal Medicine at Hospital Universitario Puerta de Hierro, Majadahonda in Madrid. “The images you can get of the heart on this handheld device are similar to what you’d get from a full-sized, high-end ultrasound.”
Hudson Headwaters doctors also spoke, emphasizing how useful the device is in family medicine as well.
“It really is something that closes that gap between provider and patient,” Hicks said.
