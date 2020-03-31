Stefanik, Woerner to host Q&A on Wednesday

The Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a question and answer session with local elected officials.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, will be available starting at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
You have free articles remaining.
Stefanik is expected to provide an updated on the federal CARES stimulus package and Woerner will address state-related questions.
Questions may be submitted ahead of time by emailing info@greenwichchamber.org.
To attend the call visit https://zoom.us/j/570243933 or by call in to 1-646-876-9923 with the meeting ID 570243933#.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.