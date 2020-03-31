Stefanik, Woerner to host Q&A on Wednesday

The Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a question and answer session with local elected officials.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, will be available starting at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Stefanik is expected to provide an updated on the federal CARES stimulus package and Woerner will address state-related questions.

Questions may be submitted ahead of time by emailing info@greenwichchamber.org.

To attend the call visit https://zoom.us/j/570243933 or by call in to 1-646-876-9923 with the meeting ID 570243933#.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0