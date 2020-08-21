Stefanik will speak at GOP convention

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, will be speaking at the Republican National Convention next week.
According to a statement from the Stefanik campaign, her speech will focus on the legacy of Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden, and compare it to “President Trump’s record of results.”
As first reported by the New York Post, Stefanik will deliver her remarks from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., the venue where many other headline speakers will deliver their speeches.
“I’m honored to speak in support of the re-election of President Trump during the 2020 RNC Convention,” Stefanik said in a campaign statement. “This election is a clear choice between President Trump’s record of delivering results for the American people during this challenging time versus Joe Biden’s 47-year failed record of Far-Left policies. Most importantly, I look forward to representing my constituents in northern New York who enthusiastically support the president.”
This year’s Republican National Convention will be held mostly online, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The convention was originally planned to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, but was moved to Jacksonville, Florida after the North Carolinian governor demanded it follow public health measures, including mandatory mask-wearing and a reduction in the number of in-person attendees.
After COVID-19 cases in Florida began to spike last month, the convention moved its venue back to Charlotte, but cut back on the in-person events. Now, a limited number of people will meet in Charlotte for “business-only,” events that will be closed to the press and live-streamed, while most other events and speeches move online.
