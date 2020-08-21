Stefanik will speak at GOP convention

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, will be speaking at the Republican National Convention next week.

According to a statement from the Stefanik campaign, her speech will focus on the legacy of Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden, and compare it to “President Trump’s record of results.”

As first reported by the New York Post, Stefanik will deliver her remarks from the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., the venue where many other headline speakers will deliver their speeches.

“I’m honored to speak in support of the re-election of President Trump during the 2020 RNC Convention,” Stefanik said in a campaign statement. “This election is a clear choice between President Trump’s record of delivering results for the American people during this challenging time versus Joe Biden’s 47-year failed record of Far-Left policies. Most importantly, I look forward to representing my constituents in northern New York who enthusiastically support the president.”