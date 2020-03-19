Stefanik wants COVID-19 package to focus on small firms, blames China for misinformation

Business owners had questions about federal legislation that granted 10 days of paid sick leave to employees who have to miss work because they are ill or quarantined. Employers will be compensated immediately through a refundable payroll tax credit, according to Stefanik.

Businesses with fewer than 50 employees can be exempted from the requirements by demonstrating it will cause material harm to the business.

Michael Bittel, president of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, said 82% of the chamber's members have 20 employees or fewer and 90% have 50 or fewer.

Also being discussed at the federal level is making pandemics something that can be covered by insurance, as terrorism was added after the Sept. 11 attacks.

“We need to understand that we’re in an unprecedented and uncertain time. We are considering all sorts of ideas and proposals to get through this difficult time,” she said. “When we look back after we overcome this crisis, we will have learned a lot to ensure that we have further prepared our country and businesses for the pandemic of the future, which we hope to avoid.”

When asked the fact that taxpayers will be the hook for paying for these aid packages, she said that it is important that the county get back to responsible spending.