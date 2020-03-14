Stefanik votes yes on coronavirus package; urges NY-21 to be vigilant

“I will continue to work with my colleagues in Congress on legislation to combat this pandemic and to provide my constituents with up-to-date information. I want to thank our local and state public health departments, hospitals, and officials for their excellent work and diligence. Constituents should not hesitate to reach out to my offices with any questions and should continue to follow CDC guidance to keep themselves protected.”

In a phone interview with the Press-Republican on Friday before the vote, she said that she anticipated this would be the first of numerous COVID-19 emergency relief packages, Congress was negotiating appropriations to fund senior nutrition programs, WIC, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's emergency food program and SNAP availability.

Representatives were additionally focused on making sure the U.S. Department of Defense, the VA and the Indian Health Service within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services had necessary funding to purchase additional coronavirus testing supplies, Stefanik said.

She added that other packages will focus on economic stimulus for small businesses and individuals, along with industry-specific legislative proposals.