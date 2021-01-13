Stefanik votes no on impeaching Trump

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on Wednesday voted against impeaching President Donald Trump.
The final vote was 232 in favor to 197 against and came after nearly four hours of impassioned debate on both sides. Ten Republicans voted with all of the Democrats for impeachment.
“I am vehemently opposed to the snap impeachment of President Trump. It is a partisan ploy with no basis in the Constitution,” she said in a news release.
“The Democrats' decision to impeach the president with one week remaining in his term further fuels the divisions in the country during this very trying time. As members of the United States Congress, we should focus on unifying our country by delivering solutions to the American people."
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee released a statement, criticizing Stefanik:
“With this vote, Elise Stefanik chose the insurrectionist mob over the U.S. Constitution,” the statement says.
Stefanik did not make any remarks on the floor in opposition to the resolution.
Democrats charged that Trump incited an insurrection when he called on a crowd of his supporters to march to the Capitol on Jan. 6. Congress was set to vote to accept the states' Electoral College results, which declared President-elect Joe Biden the winner.
At a rally before the vote, Trump reiterated false claims that he won the election and urged his supporters to take action.
The rioters smashed windows, invaded offices and forced elected officials to stop the certification of the states’ Electoral College totals and flee to safety. Four rioters died in the melee and a Capitol Police officer was killed by rioters.
The resolution says that Trump “willfully made statements that, in context, encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — lawless action at the Capitol, such as: "if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore.”
It also cited Trump’s phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, asking him to find enough votes to reverse the outcome in the state, so Trump would win it, and making threats.
“In all this, President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government. He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a co-equal branch of government. He thereby betrayed his trust as president, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States,” the resolution states.
The resolution not only seeks Trump’s removal from office but disqualification to hold any future office.
During debate, Democrats said that, even with only seven days left in his four-year term, Trump should be held accountable for the violence that resulted from his false claims the election was stolen.
Republicans argued against impeachment on a variety of grounds, including that Trump’s speech did not urge his supporters to engage in violence at the Capitol. Some said the impeachment was a political stunt, coming only a week before the president leaves office, and would further divide the country.
Some GOP members accused Democrats of a double standard, saying they failed to condemn riots and property damage in cities last year during protests over racism and social injustice.
The matter now goes to the Senate, where it is not expected to be taken up before Trump’s term ends.
No on 25th Amendment
Late Tuesday night, Stefanik also voted no on a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.
The 25th Amendment allows for the vice president and the Cabinet to remove the president if they feel the person is unable to discharge the duties of the office.
“We must work together to unify at this challenging time for the American people. This political resolution sets a very dangerous constitutional precedent and further divides our country. I believe we should focus on ensuring a safe transfer of power on Jan. 20,” Stefanik said in a news release.
The resolution passed 223-205, with only one Republican, Illinois U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, voting in favor.
It said the president incited the violent riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 with rhetoric that challenged the legitimacy of the election results.
It goes on to say that Trump: “has demonstrated repeatedly, continuously, and spectacularly his absolute inability to discharge the most basic and fundamental powers and duties of his office, including most recently the duty to respect the legitimate results of the presidential election, the duty to respect the peaceful transfer of democratic power under the Constitution, the duty to participate in legally defined transition activities, the duty to protect and uphold the Constitution of the United States, including the counting of Electoral College votes by Congress, the duty to protect the people of the United States and their elected representatives against domestic insurrection, mob rule, and seditious violence, and generally the duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed.”
The legislation is a simple resolution that does not have the force of law and does not go to the Senate for action.
Pence said in a letter to Congress he would not invoke the 25th Amendment.
