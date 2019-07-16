{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON — The Democratic-led House voted to condemn President Donald Trump's tweets telling four Democratic congresswomen of color to "go back" to their countries of origin.

Tuesday's vote was 240-187 and was solidly opposed by Republicans including Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville. It came after Trump and top congressional Republicans denied he is a racist and urged GOP lawmakers to oppose the Democratic measure.

In a prepared statement Stefanik stated the following:

“I voted no on today’s partisan anti-Trump resolution.

As I stated clearly, while I do not support the policies, rhetoric, or tactics of the far left socialist 'squad,' I believe the president’s tweets were unacceptable. However, today the American people witnessed unprecedented partisanship of House Democrats as Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi’s inappropriate words against the president were stricken from the parliamentarian's record.

This is the first time this has happened since the 1980s. The American people deserve a Congress that works on behalf of the people instead of engaging in Speaker Pelosi and far-left Democrats' political games.”

The resolution says the House "strongly condemns" Trump's "racist comments that have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color."

Republicans say Democrats are using the uproar over Trump's comments to score political points. But Democrats say such comments were revolting and needed to be vilified, especially coming from the president.

Trump didn't back down and tweeted that lawmakers unhappy with the U.S. "can leave."

