U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, voted against a $4.5 billion appropriations bill that passed Congress Tuesday evening, which allocated money for the overcrowded, under-resourced migrant detention centers on the U.S. southern border, saying the bill was partisan and supporting the Senate bill which passed Wednesday afternoon.
“This is not a bipartisan bill,” Stefanik said, adding that it does not supply overtime pay for Customs and Border Control officers. “(It) targets our Customs and Border Control in a punitive way. … I represent CBP officers along the northern border and all our personnel, whether it’s on the northern or southern border, deserved to be paid when they’re working overtime.”
The House bill passed 230-195, with some Democrats — including Alexandria Ostacio-Cortez, D-Bronx, whom Stefanik has debated about border camps with — opposing it, wanting to also ban private shelter contractors who they said failed to provide food, hygiene and medical care to migrants under their care.
WASHINGTON — The GOP-held Senate on Wednesday passed a bipartisan $4.6 billion measure to deliver aid to the southern border before the govern…
The bill comes after weeks of reporting on dirty, unhealthy and sometimes deadly conditions and lapses of medical care in the southern border camps. On Tuesday, Acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner John Sanders also resigned after doctors and lawyers visiting a Texas facility holding hundreds of children reported on the lack of hygiene, medical assistance and supplies they saw.
This House bill would put more than $1 billion toward housing and feeding migrants detained, and almost $3 billion caring for unaccompanied children.
The $4.6 billion Senate bill, which passed 84-8, has less restrictions on how the money should be spent, but includes spending for more realms of immigration agencies.
Stefanik said the House bill places limitations on Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
“ICE is very important in making sure that we have the rule of law and a legal immigration system,” Stefanik said.
Elise Stefanik took issue with fellow U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez referring to migrant detention camps on the country’s southern border…
She also said Congress’ bill does not provide enough funding for immigration courts, saying that there is now a five-year waiting period for some citizenship-seekers to have their case heard.
“While there are provisions that I support in the Democratic House bill, including increasing funding for access to health, nutritional, hygiene and sanitation needs for unaccompanied children at the border, (Speaker of the House Nancy) Pelosi’s partisan bill falls short,” Stefanik wrote in an official statement. “It cuts overtime pay for our border personnel, fails to fund investigations of human traffickers smuggling unaccompanied children across the border, fails to fund immigration judges and courtroom needs to process these cases, and limits ICE’s authority to deploy officers to the border.”
The Senate rejected the House bill and if the House also passes the bipartisan Senate bill it is likely to get support from President Donald Trump.
“There is going to be an enormous pressure for Speaker Pelosi to bring up the Senate bill after it passes today and she needs to show leadership,” Stefanik said, urging House passage of the Senate’s bill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Dump Stefanik in 2020.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.