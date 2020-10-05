Stefanik votes against second stimulus bill

North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik voted against a second coronavirus stimulus package last week.
The bill, which passed the House mostly on party lines but is unlikely to pass in the Senate, would include a second round of stimulus checks, a renewal of $600-per-week unemployment benefits on top of state payments, and assistance for schools, restaurants and airlines.
Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, voted against it Thursday saying it is partisan. She mentioned “taxpayer-funded stimulus payments for illegal immigrants” as a reason for her “nay” vote, according to campaign spokeswoman Madison Anderson.
Millions of undocumented immigrants living in America pay their taxes each year using an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number. The bill would expand the scope of who receives stimulus checks to include those who use Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers.
Tedra Cobb, a Democrat from Canton who is running against Stefanik, responded to her vote.
“Throughout this crisis, Elise Stefanik has politicized the pandemic for her own personal gain,” Cobb wrote in an email. “We are seven months into the worst health care crisis of our lifetime, and we still don’t have a realistic and consistent federal response. The next round of stimulus must include help for state and local government, aid for our schools and an extension of emergency unemployment benefits to help our families.”
Parties can't agree
The House Democrats’ $2.2 trillion bill is known as Heroes 2.0 because it is a slimmer version of the $3 trillion Heroes Act they attempted to pass in the spring, which passed the House but not the Senate. The updated bill now moves to the Senate, where the Republican majority chamber is likely to vote it down again.
Republicans in both chambers have pushed for a smaller stimulus package of around $1 trillion.
Stefanik also voted against the original Heroes Act but voted for the Republicans’ Cares Act, which eventually passed the Senate.
The House is now out of session until the third week in November, which means the American people do not have any federal funding assistance in sight as they continue to deal with the economic and health fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Predictions proved wrong
On Sept. 9, when she was in Tupper Lake, Stefanik said she had faith Congress could give Americans a second stimulus package.
“I feel confident that we will get to a bipartisan COVID relief bill,” she said.
It didn't happen.
Stefanik had said she wanted the stimulus bill to include direct funding for kindergarten through 12th-grade public schools.
The Heroes 2.0 bill includes $175 billion for K-12 schools in coronavirus aid, along with funding to improve internet access for students and establish an education fund for governors.
Stefanik also said she wanted direct state and local funding, especially for counties, towns and villages, which “face significant fiscal challenges of no fault of their own.”
The bill includes $89.5 billion for counties; $62.65 billion for municipalities qualifying for housing and Community Development Block Grant funding; and $26.85 billion to municipalities that do not qualify for the grant funding.
Stefanik wanted the bill to include “targeted additional stimulus checks to individuals and families.” The Heroes 2.0 bill targets middle- and low-income families, but Stefanik was unhappy that undocumented immigrants would also be sent checks.
Stefanik said she wanted the bill to fund vaccine research and distribution.
The bill included $20 billion for the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for research, development and procurement of vaccines.
President Donald Trump, who recently contracted COVID-19, tweeted his support for a stimulus bill on Friday, asking legislators to work together.
“OUR GREAT USA WANTS & NEEDS STIMULUS. WORK TOGETHER AND GET IT DONE. Thank you!” Trump wrote in a tweet.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.