Stefanik votes against second stimulus bill

Parties can't agree

The House Democrats’ $2.2 trillion bill is known as Heroes 2.0 because it is a slimmer version of the $3 trillion Heroes Act they attempted to pass in the spring, which passed the House but not the Senate. The updated bill now moves to the Senate, where the Republican majority chamber is likely to vote it down again.

Republicans in both chambers have pushed for a smaller stimulus package of around $1 trillion.

Stefanik also voted against the original Heroes Act but voted for the Republicans’ Cares Act, which eventually passed the Senate.

The House is now out of session until the third week in November, which means the American people do not have any federal funding assistance in sight as they continue to deal with the economic and health fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Predictions proved wrong

On Sept. 9, when she was in Tupper Lake, Stefanik said she had faith Congress could give Americans a second stimulus package.

“I feel confident that we will get to a bipartisan COVID relief bill,” she said.

It didn't happen.