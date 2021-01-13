Stefanik votes against resolution calling for Trump's removal through 25th Amendment

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, voted in opposition on Tuesday to a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.
The 25th Amendment allows for the vice president and the Cabinet to remove the president if the person is unable to discharge the duties of the office.
“We must work together to unify at this challenging time for the American people. This political resolution sets a very dangerous Constitutional precedent and further divides our country. I believe we should focus on ensuring a safe transfer of power on Jan. 20,” Stefanik said in a news release.
The resolution passed 223-205, with only one Republican, Illinois U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, voting in favor.
The legislation is a simple resolution that does not have the force of law and does not go to the Senate for action.
Pence said in a letter to Congress that he would not invoke the 25th Amendment.
The resolution said that the president incited the violent riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 with his rhetoric challenging the legitimacy of the election results. The rioters smashed windows, invaded offices and caused elected officials to stop the certification of the states’ Electoral College totals and flee to safety.
It goes on to say that Trump: “has demonstrated repeatedly, continuously, and spectacularly his absolute inability to discharge the most basic and fundamental powers and duties of his office, including most recently the duty to respect the legitimate results of the presidential election, the duty to respect the peaceful transfer of democratic power under the constitution, the duty to participate in legally defined transition activities, the duty to protect and uphold the constitution of the United States, including the counting of Electoral College votes by Congress, the duty to protect the people of the United States and their elected representatives against domestic insurrection, mob rule, and seditious violence, and generally the duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed.”
The House of Representatives is expected to vote Wednesday on an impeachment resolution against the president.
