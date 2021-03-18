Stefanik votes against path to citizenship for Dreamers but for status for farm workers

Reasons for child and family migration vary. It may be a desire for a better economic position, joining family already here or escaping gang violence.

Stefanik said the bill would not provide more funding for border agents, “Many of whom are from the North Country and have been temporarily reassigned to the southern border to address the worst border crisis in decades caused by President Biden’s disastrous policies.”

The number of migrants illegally crossing the southern border started increasing last year and is now higher than in the past 20 years. Many of these people are unaccompanied children seeking asylum in the U.S.

President Joe Biden has reversed the former president’s “Migrant Protection Protocol,” under which migrants waited in Mexico for immigration hearings in the U.S. As a result, thousands of migrants and children have been put in detention camps for days as they wait for hearings.

Farm Workforce Modernization Act

“North Country farmers have long suffered from an unstable workforce and constant demand for labor. The Farm Workforce Modernization Act addresses this reality by reforming the broken H-2A program, while ensuring job security for American workers and stability for our nation’s food supply,” Stefanik said.