Stefanik, Tonko collaborate on cultural heritage tourism and preservation program

Historical and cultural sites from Schuylerville to Whitehall could have new access to federal resources as the region prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War in 2026.

U.S. Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, are collaborating on legislation to expand a Hudson Valley regional cultural heritage tourism and preservation program, which currently stops at Stillwater, to include the rest of Saratoga County and all of Washington County.

The Maurice D. Hinchey Hudson River Valley National Heritage Area, established in 1996, currently is a network of four National Park sites, including Saratoga National Historical Park in Stillwater, and about 100 private cultural and historic sites along the Hudson River, from Rockland and Westchester counties north to Stillwater.

“The North Country is home to a rich, historical area, and I am proud to continue to preserve and promote it through this legislation,” said Stefanik, who introduced the legislation, in a statement. “The cultural, environmental, and economic impact that these National Heritage Areas have on communities in upstate New York cannot be overstated.”

Cultural heritage tourism boosts the economy, said Rachel Dejean, a spokeswoman for Tonko, who co-sponsored the legislation.

“The U.S. Department of Commerce estimates that heritage tourism contributes a whopping $192 billion to our national economy every year. NHAs effectively leverage public and private dollars to support these sites — with no effect on the rights of local property owners,” she said.

Typically, every $1 the federal government spends facilitates another $5.50 in state, local and private investment, she said.

Participating sites can be owned by federal, state or local governments, or by nonprofit organizations, and must fit with one or more themes of the heritage area.

The heritage area does not have any jurisdiction over local land use planning and zoning or private property rights.

The National Park Service collaborates with National Heritage Areas, but the areas are not national parks.

One of the themes of the Hudson River area is the Revolutionary War.

Expanding the boundary north would enable communities such as Schuylerville, Fort Edward and Whitehall to have access to the same resources as battlefields that are already part of the heritage area, said Sean Kelleher, vice president of the Saratoga County Historical Center, who suggested the legislation to Stefanik.

“As we look to the 250th (anniversary), it’s a big part of that landscape,” he said.

A state commission recently began planning a multi-year celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary.

The underground railroad and the history of the environment are other heritage area themes that dovetail with historic sites in Saratoga and Washington counties, Kelleher said.

Other themes are architecture; art and artists of the Hudson River School; commerce; freedom and dignity; and landscapes and gardens.

Stefanik is currently working with the House Natural Resources Committee to schedule the bill for a legislative hearing and, ultimately, the committee’s review of the legislation, said Palmer Brigham, a spokeswoman for Stefanik.

“We have had a positive initial response from the committee on the bill and will continue working in bipartisan fashion to move this important piece of legislation forward,” she said.

Tonko, separately, sponsored legislation that is making headway to establish a formalized federal process with standardized procedures and policies for all National Heritage Area programs, and a common 15-year time frame for all programs, instead of the current piecemeal approach.

“Rep. Tonko’s National Heritage Area Act would standardize and formalize the NHA system for the first time, bringing increased certainty, accountability and transparency to the NHAs themselves and the communities that benefit from them,” said Dejean, the Tonko spokeswoman.

The legislation passed the House last year.

Earlier this month the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee passed the legislation, and advanced to the next level of Senate review.

There currently are 55 National Heritage Areas.

Elsewhere in the region, the Erie Canal National Heritage Corridor, which covers parts of 23 counties in New York, includes some Saratoga and Washington county communities along the Champlain Canal.

Maury Thompson covered local government and politics for The Post-Star for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He continues to follow regional politics as a freelance writer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0