Stefanik, Tonko and other members of New York delegation react to State of the Union address

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said she agrees with President Joe Biden’s suggestion in his State of the Union speech of four topics that have bipartisan interest: the opioid epidemic, mental health, veterans, and cancer.

To kick-start the bipartisanship, she spoke right after the speech with federal Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis Richard McDonough about several veterans bills that she plans to introduce in the coming weeks.

“We’re hoping to get his (President Biden’s) support,” Stefanik said in a telephone interview after the speech on Tuesday night.

Stefanik said the opioid epidemic has long been one of her priority issues, and she was glad to hear Biden address it.

But his strategy should include a crackdown at the southern border to prevent fentanyl from being smuggled in from Mexico, she said.

In a statement, Stefanik said: “The state of our union is in crisis because of President Joe Biden. Tonight's speech will not rewrite the abysmal failure of the past year under one-party Democrat rule in Washington.”

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, said in a statement that Biden “delivered a powerful message of unity and hope to the American people.”

Tonko said Biden was candid about the nation’s challenges.

“As the president detailed the strong and immediate actions being taken by his administration to address these challenges, he reflected on just how far we have come since he first took office over one year ago,” Tonko said.

“Thank you, President Biden,” said Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., on Twitter.

“The future of America is looking bright, and I’m proud to be building that future together with President Joe Biden,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., on Facebook.

Stefanik, in the telephone interview, said it was a moving moment when congressional members of both political parties gave a standing ovation for Ukraine Ambassador Oksana Markarova.

“I think that was very important for them (the people of Ukraine) to see,” she said.

Stefanik said Biden should do more to increase domestic energy production, not just in foreign countries.

“Instead, we’ve seen a blizzard of regulations,” she said.

Stefanik, who holds the No. 3 leadership post in the House Republican Conference, was part of the delegation that escorted Biden into the House chamber.

She said she took opportunity of the moment to speak with Biden about the importance of reopening the U.S.-Canadian border without restrictions.

“I think he listened. It was quick,” she said.

