Stefanik to meet with law enforcement officials from region

MILTON — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, will hold a roundtable with law enforcement officials this afternoon.

The event will take place at the Milton Community Center at 310 Northline Road at 2:30 p.m.

Stefanik will meet with the sheriffs of Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Fulton counties and other law enforcement personnel.

Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville; Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon; and Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh, R-Ballston, also will be in attendance.

