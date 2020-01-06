Stefanik to meet with law enforcement officials from region

MILTON — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, will hold a roundtable with law enforcement officials this afternoon.
The event will take place at the Milton Community Center at 310 Northline Road at 2:30 p.m.
Stefanik will meet with the sheriffs of Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Fulton counties and other law enforcement personnel.
Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville; Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon; and Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh, R-Ballston, also will be in attendance.
