Stefanik to meet with law enforcement officials from region
0 comments

Stefanik to meet with law enforcement officials from region

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MILTON — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, will hold a roundtable with law enforcement officials this afternoon.

The event will take place at the Milton Community Center at 310 Northline Road at 2:30 p.m.

Stefanik will meet with the sheriffs of Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Fulton counties and other law enforcement personnel.

Sen. James Tedisco, R-Glenville; Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon; and Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh, R-Ballston, also will be in attendance.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik

Stefanik

 Courtesy photo

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News