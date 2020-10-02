Stefanik to host rally with new safety protocols in place

QUEENSBURY — A week after hosting a large political rally where mask-wearing and social distancing were limited, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik will gather supporters again on Saturday at her campaign headquarters in Queensbury.
But this weekend’s rally will feature several safety protocols that were not in place when Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, addressed hundreds of supporters on Sept. 26 at the Wilton Travel Plaza in Gansevoort, including temperature checks, contact tracing and mandatory mask wearing, according to a campaign spokeswoman.
“The campaign has been coordinating with county officials to ensure a safe, socially distant, outdoor event,” Maddie Anderson, the Stefanik spokeswoman, said in an email on Friday.
Anderson added that Stefanik — who is expected to receive an endorsement from the Fraternal Order of Police on Saturday — and her staff will all be wearing masks except when she’s addressing those in attendance from a safe distance.
Attendance for the event will be capped at 50 people and social distancing markers spaced 6 feet apart will be in place to ensure attendees keep their distance from one another.
A spokesman for Warren County Health Services said the campaign notified the county of its plans for the rally on Friday.
Anderson did not say when the new safety protocols were put in place.
“Congresswoman Stefanik and her staff have been in constant contact with county public health officials since the start of the COVID crisis,” she said in an email.
This weekend’s rally will take place a day after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus on Friday.
Stefanik, who is a member of Trump’s re-election team in New York, has not had contact with the president for more than 14 days. Her campaign also said she hasn’t had contact with Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee who also tested positive for the virus on Friday.
It’s unclear if the new protocols for this weekend’s rally have anything to do with the president testing positive for the virus. Trump has often defied safety protocols recommended by his own CDC, including mask wearing and avoiding large public gatherings.
In Gansevoort, Stefanik also defied guidelines to avoid large gatherings put in place by the state to contain the spread of the virus.
An order to wear face coverings in areas where it’s difficult to maintain social distancing was also not enforced.
New York currently has a ban on large social gatherings of 50 or more people, but hundreds attended the rally to show their support. Gov. Andrew Cuomo in April issued an executive order requiring everyone 2 or older to wear a mask or face covering when maintaining social distance is not possible.
But many in the large, tightly-packed crowd were seen without face coverings. The event was outside, but social distance recommendations were largely ignored.
Stefanik herself wore a mask when speaking with supporters after the rally, but several who approached her seeking an autograph or selfie did not.
Saratoga County Public Health Services said it has not received any complaints pertaining to the rally, but would investigate if any are received.
“Public Health is always concerned about gatherings of any size and the potential for the spread of COVID-19. When we receive complaints, we follow up to encourage compliance with New York state’s guidance on mass gatherings,” Public Health Services said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Warren County has experienced an uptick in the number of positive cases. A total of 25 people in the county were sick as of Friday afternoon.
The county confirmed nine additional cases on Friday, the most in a 24-hour period since May.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.