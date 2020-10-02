Stefanik to host rally with new safety protocols in place

“Congresswoman Stefanik and her staff have been in constant contact with county public health officials since the start of the COVID crisis,” she said in an email.

This weekend’s rally will take place a day after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus on Friday.

Stefanik, who is a member of Trump’s re-election team in New York, has not had contact with the president for more than 14 days. Her campaign also said she hasn’t had contact with Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee who also tested positive for the virus on Friday.

It’s unclear if the new protocols for this weekend’s rally have anything to do with the president testing positive for the virus. Trump has often defied safety protocols recommended by his own CDC, including mask wearing and avoiding large public gatherings.

In Gansevoort, Stefanik also defied guidelines to avoid large gatherings put in place by the state to contain the spread of the virus.

An order to wear face coverings in areas where it’s difficult to maintain social distancing was also not enforced.