LOWVILLE — Impeachment, Syria, drug prices, small farms and, frequently, President Donald Trump, were among the topics North Country residents lobbed at U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, during a Coffee with Your Congresswoman session held at the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post on Thursday morning.
About 40 people including Assemblyman Kenneth Blankenbush, R-Black River, six county legislators and residents from a number of backgrounds from mothers to vets to soldiers to firemen, gathered at the VFW Post 6912 to ask for clarification and insight from the congresswoman.
Rep. Stefanik confirmed previous media reports that she does not support President Trump’s decision to pull troops out of Syria near the Turkish border rather than leaving vulnerable longtime U.S. allies, the Syrian Kurds.
With regard to questions about the impeachment proceedings and her criticism of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Stefanik said she doesn’t support impeachment and she called out Schiff for lying and partisanship.
Local issues including challenges facing volunteer fire departments to find recruits, the proposed “farm worker visas,” and the impact they would have on small farms, loan forgiveness for teachers and support for vets, especially suicide prevention, were also approached.
