Stefanik supports Trump executive orders, touts Glens Falls Hospital funding

The hospital has been seeking to apply to be a Sole Community Hospital because it serves so many rural residents. This would give the hospital an immediate 7% boost in Medicare reimbursements and potentially future increases.

However, the hospital has not been eligible because hospitals must be at least 25 miles, or 45 minutes, from another hospital. Saratoga Hospital is about 19 miles away.

Stefanik said it is particularly important for the hospital to have adequate funding because it has such a significant percentage of patients who are seniors.

Agnew said the hospital is “hanging in there” financially. It is starting to see more patients for various services.

“We brought back almost all of our furloughed workers, which is fantastic,” he said.

The hospital had furloughed 337 workers as the pandemic resulted in a shutdown of all elective surgeries.

Agnew said the hospital still struggles because about 80% of the patients are eligible for Medicaid or Medicare and those reimbursements for services are typically lower.

This is the mirror image of other hospitals, which have 20% Medicaid or Medicaid patients.