Stefanik supports J-1 visa requirement waiver for physicians

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, wants to allow foreign medical students to remain in the United Sates to practice medicine in order to address physician shortages in the region.

Currently, these students are required under their J-1 educational visas to return to their to their home countries for two years after training. Stefanik wants an exemption to that requirement.

The proposal is modeled after an effort in 2019 by the Delta Regional Authority, a rural economic development program in eight mid-south states, that helped 160 foreign medical students remain in the United States to practice medicine.

On July 22, Stefanik and U.S. Rep. Ann Kuster, D-N.H., wrote the Northern Border Regional Commission, which covers areas of New York, Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire along the U.S.-Canadian border, requesting that the economic development agency use its existing authority to establish a similar J-1 visa wavier program.

The wavier of the J-1 visa requirement would be available to physicians who agree to work in designated health professional shortage areas or medically underserved areas within the NBRC’s area of jurisdiction, which includes Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Hamilton and 10 other New York counties.

“As you know, our communities are currently facing significant challenges in the recruitment and retention of qualified physicians and healthcare personnel,” Stefanik said in the letter, which her office released on Tuesday.

In other regional political news:

Castelli moves to Glens Falls

Democratic congressional candidate Matt Castelli, who is running in the 21st Congressional District, has moved to Glens Falls from the town of Saratoga, his campaign said Wednesday.

“Glens Falls is a great place to live with resources, events, and close proximity to all kinds of outdoor recreation in the Adirondack Park that I enjoy,” Castelli said in a statement. “It is also where we are basing our operations for the campaign.”

The town of Saratoga was redrawn into the 20th Congressional District, which now includes all of Saratoga County, under the congressional redistricting process.

A candidate is not required to live in the district where the candidate is running, just to be a resident of New York.

Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official, is running against Matt Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall, in an Aug. 23 primary to challenge U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.

Castelli already is on the general election ballot on the independent “Moderate” line, which his campaign established.

On the air

Democratic congressional candidate Matt Castelli on Tuesday announced that his campaign has begun airing a 30-second television commercial that focuses on his work as a former CIA counter-terrorism officer and official.

Castelli, who speaks in the ad, contrasts himself to "politicians like Elise Stefanik," but does not mention Putorti or the Aug. 23 primary.

Conservative leader dies

Former longtime state Conservative Party Chairman Michael Long died July 24 at age 92.

Long’s nearly 60 years of involvement in politics began in 1964 when he attended a Barry Goldwater presidential campaign rally at Madison Square Garden and volunteered to assist with the campaign, according to a state Conservative Party press release.

Long was state party chairman from 1988 to 2019, the longest tenure of any chairman.

“The loss of Mike is immeasurable. We have lost a good man, a close friend, mentor, and outstanding political leader,” said current state Conservative Chairman Gerard Kassar.

“Mike was a dear friend to so many,” said U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in a statement. “Our hearts are broken by this irreplaceable loss. Prayers to his beloved family, thousands of friends, and vast community of admirers. His was an extraordinary life well lived.”

Stefanik endorsements

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on Monday announced that 95 elected officials from Lewis County endorsed her re-election bid, including Democrat Katrina Sullivan, a West Turin Town Board member.

“I am grateful that Elise is willing to work with anyone to achieve results for North Country farms, small businesses, manufacturers, and families. I’m proud to give her my full endorsement,” Turin said in a news release.

On Thursday, Stefanik announced that 75 elected officials in Washington County endorsed her re-election bid.

Castelli endorsements

Democrat congressional candidate Matt Castelli on Wednesday announced six new endorsements from elected officials in the 21st Congressional District, including Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer.

"Matt Castelli understands what Warren County needs to thrive: good-paying jobs, access to healthcare and mental health services, bringing down the cost of prescriptions, and a representative who will put the needs of our communities first,” Braymer said in a news release.