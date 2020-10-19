Stefanik, Stec, Simpson speak at GOP rally in Saranac Lake

Stimulus

According to a study from Columbia University, 8 million Americans have slipped into poverty during the course of the coronavirus pandemic. Asked at the end of the rally if she believes this is a failing of the federal legislature, Stefanik said Congress “provided the largest economic rescue package in our nation’s history,” referring to the CARES Act, passed in March.

She did not attribute the high unemployment rate to the coronavirus, instead saying it was Cuomo who “shut down the state.”

She said the North Country’s unemployment rate is about half as high as it was in April, as businesses have gradually reopened.

This is true. Still, the unemployment rate was 8.8% in Franklin County and 7.7% in Essex County in August, the latest month these numbers have been reported. This is much higher than it has been in around a decade at this time of year.

She said she supports targeted stimulus payments in the next stimulus package and believes the country needs to get people safely back to work.