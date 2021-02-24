Stefanik says Cuomo must resign, calls him ‘sexual predator’

“Look, I fought for and I believe a woman has the right to come forward and express her opinion and express issues and concerns that she has,” Cuomo told reporters in December. “But it’s just not true.”

Boylan provided screenshots of texts and emails supporting some of the verbal harassment and showing she has told family and friends about her concerns for years.

“I have served in Congress during the height of the #MeToo movement leading to resignations and retirements of my colleagues,” Stefanik wrote in a statement. “Sexual harassment and sexual abuse in the workplace is not a political issue, it is about right and wrong.”

Stefanik did not respond to an email asking why she is calling for Cuomo’s resignation but did not do the same with Trump, who has had numerous accusations of sexual assault and harassment brought against him, as well as an accusation of rape. Stefanik also did not respond to a question asking, since she did not call for Trump’s resignation, if that means she was complicit in allowing a sexual predator to run the United States government. Trump has denied these accusations.