U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, questioned former special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday about whether he had reviewed the dossier of allegations against Donald Trump compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele.
Stefanik made her inquiry during Mueller's testimony, before the House intelligence committee, about his report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Mueller declined to answer questions about whether he read the Steele dossier, whether the special counsel’s office made efforts to investigate, verify or disprove allegations in the dossier, and whether the Russian government used Steele’s sources to provide him with disinformation.
Stefanik said the dossier formed part of the basis to justify the FBI obtaining a FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) warrant to spy on Trump campaign associate Carter Page.
When asked, Mueller confirmed that members of the special counsel’s office traveled overseas as part of the investigation, but he would not say whether they met with any foreign officials or private citizens.
Stefanik sent out a statement on the hearing Wednesday afternoon following her questioning.
“As a policy maker, I believe we must combat Russian ‘sweeping and systematic’ interference in the United States electoral process and have introduced several legislative proposals to do so. I strongly believe that part of addressing Russian interference is addressing information related to the evidence underpinning the initial opening of (former FBI Director James) Comey’s counter-intelligence investigation in 2016 that may have been part of the Russian disinformation campaign," she said in a news release. "I believe the American public deserves to know these answers and am hopeful every American is able to read these answers for themselves in the Department of Justice’s (Inspector General) Report.”
