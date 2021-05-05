Stefanik poised for GOP leadership role, garners Trump’s endorsement

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is on the path to move up in Washington after securing key endorsements in a bid to take over as chair of the House Republican Conference, the number-three spot in House Republican leadership.

Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, was endorsed for the position by former President Donald J. Trump in a Wednesday morning statement, which came shortly after the number-two House Republican, Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., also officially endorsed her.

Stefanik has reportedly been calling around to other GOP legislators to win their support, as current House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., loses support over her ongoing criticisms of former President Trump, his treatment of the 2020 election and his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Stefanik and her staff declined to comment for this story.

A senior Republican aide with insight into the leadership moves said Wednesday that House Republicans are prepared to vote to remove Cheney and replace her with Stefanik by the middle of next week.

“The cake is almost baked,” the aide said.