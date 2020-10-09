 Skip to main content
Stefanik makes endorsement in Queensbury race
Stefanik makes endorsement in Queensbury race

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has endorsed the Republican running for Queensbury Town Board.

She endorsed Tim McNulty, who is running for the Ward 4 seat.

“Tim’s long record of service to our community and our nation makes him a clear choice to fill this seat on the Queensbury Town Board," Stefanik said in a news release. "He is a brave veteran who was recognized by his commitment to serving others and his impressive responsiveness and for always going above and beyond in the service of others. I know that Tim’s experience managing complex budgets and finding creative solutions to tough problems will serve him well in this position.

"I look forward to seeing him elected and working with him to deliver important results to our region."

McNulty is a retired Army colonel who spent 27 years in the Army.

He specialized in military management and logistics. In his last deployment overseas, he managed a $125 million budget and more than 20,000 people.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville

Stefanik
